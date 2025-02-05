Accenture Employee Shares How He Went From "0 To Rs 5 Crore" In 11 Years

Gurgaon-based Accenture employee, Gurjot Ahluwalia, has revealed his remarkable financial journey, building a net worth of Rs 5 crore from scratch in just 11 years. Mr Ahluwalia, who aims to be financially independent in 2025, shared his milestone on social media, calling it his biggest achievement of 2024. He also posted a screenshot of his financial tracking app, displaying a net worth of Rs 5 crore against liabilities of only Rs 2.7 lakh.

Mr Ahluwalia credits his success to a three-pronged approach: career advancement for increased earnings, disciplined saving through delayed gratification, and strategic equity investments, which he says were instrumental in reaching his Rs 5 crore net worth in just 11 years.

He noted that his transition from a salaried middle-class individual to a net worth of Rs 5 crore was largely due to two key factors: having no debt (as his parents funded his education) and not paying rent (since he lived with his parents). He also acknowledged that recent market corrections had led to an 8-10% decline in his net worth. The Indian equity market benchmark index, Nifty, has fallen over 10% from last year's highs, with even steeper corrections in mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Hitting this milestone was my biggest achievement in 2024.



A salaried middle class person like me went from 0 to ₹5,00,00,000 in 11 years.



3 Key Elements



1. Professional Growth - high income

2. Aggressive savings - delay gratification

3. Equity investing - owning businesses pic.twitter.com/t3niPluPW7 — Gurjot Ahluwalia (@gurjota) February 2, 2025

When asked about his liabilities by a netizen, Gurjot Ahluwalia mentioned that he was travelling to Dubai at the time. He added that he generally tries to keep his liabilities below Rs 1 lakh.

In one of his videos shared online, he highlighted the timeless investment principle that "time in the market" matters more than "timing the market," using his own experience as an example.

A user commented on his post on X, "Many congratulations!! You are a very smart and sensible investor. I am sure you will go a long way."

Another user wrote, "Its actually phenomenal ! Instant gratification generally erodes a lot of wealth. Kudos to you."

"Amazing example of consistency and patience. Though many cannot replicate stock picks, almost all can learn the value of investing over long periods of time and exercising extreme patience. Most important word in the post: Dekat gratification," the third user wrote.