GATE 2027 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has activated the mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. As per official information, GATE 2027 is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.

IIT Madras is set to conduct the GATE 2027 exam on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. Releasing the mock test links, the exam body noted:

"The mock test links are provided to help GATE 2027 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2027 computer-based test."

Applicants can access the paper-wise mock test link from the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in, for different subjects such as Aerospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Electrical Engineering, Statistics, Economics, and more.

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The GATE 2027 will be conducted for 30 test papers, and a candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers. Students will be asked Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), Multiple Select Question (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions in the GATE exam.

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As per the official schedule, the GATE 2027 results will be released on March 19, 2027. Qualified candidates can use the GATE score for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with possible financial assistance, in MoE-supported institutions, while several Public Sector Undertakings also use GATE scores for recruitment, the exam body noted.