GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens: Here's How To Make Changes With Fee

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. According to the official announcement, candidates can now access the data correction window with fee payment till November 14. To complete the process, applicants can visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the correction window with fee is open from November 10 to 14, 2026. Additionally, the exam body noted that the application scrutiny is currently in progress at the zonal institutes. Therefore, candidates who receive a defect notification by email must rectify the defects during the rectification window without paying any additional fee.

Before final submission, applicants are advised to carefully review details such as personal information, academic qualifications, category, and uploaded documents.

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GATE 2027: Exam Dates

The organising institute is set to conduct the GATE 2027 exam on the following dates:

February 6, 2027

February 7, 2027

February 13, 2027

February 14, 2027

February 20, 2027

February 21, 2027

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects, such as, Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities for admission to various master's and doctoral programmes.

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According to official information, qualified candidates can use the GATE score for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with possible financial assistance, in MoE-supported institutions, while several Public Sector Undertakings also use GATE scores for recruitment.