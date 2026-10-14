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GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Steps

IIT Madras opened the GATE 2027 application correction window from October 14 to October 21, 2026 on the official GOAPS portal.

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GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Steps
Candidates can edit details like name, gender, category, PwD status, exam city.
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the GATE 2027 application correction window from October 14, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms and wish to make changes can now do so through the official GOAPS portal.

To edit their application, candidates need to log in at gate2027.iitm.ac.in using their Enrollment ID or Email ID and password. Before making any changes, applicants are advised to carefully review details such as personal information, academic qualifications, category, and uploaded documents.

Some corrections, such as fixing spelling mistakes in parents' names or the name of an institution, can be made free of cost. However, major changes like adding a second paper or changing the examination city will require an additional fee. The payment can be made online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

How to Edit the GATE 2027 Application Form

Candidates can make corrections between October 14 and October 21, 2026, by following these steps:

  • Visit gate2027.iitm.ac.in
  • Log in to the GOAPS portal using your Enrollment ID and password
  • Open the application dashboard
  • Choose the detail you want to modify
  • Make the required changes
  • Pay the applicable correction fee, if any
  • Submit the updated application form
  • Details That Can Be Edited

Candidates will be allowed to modify the following details during the correction period:

  • Gender
  • Name
  • Category
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status
  • Dyslexic status
  • Parents' or guardian's address
  • Examination city

Applicants are advised to complete all necessary corrections within the given deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

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