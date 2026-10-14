GATE 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Steps

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the GATE 2027 application correction window from October 14, 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms and wish to make changes can now do so through the official GOAPS portal.

To edit their application, candidates need to log in at gate2027.iitm.ac.in using their Enrollment ID or Email ID and password. Before making any changes, applicants are advised to carefully review details such as personal information, academic qualifications, category, and uploaded documents.

Some corrections, such as fixing spelling mistakes in parents' names or the name of an institution, can be made free of cost. However, major changes like adding a second paper or changing the examination city will require an additional fee. The payment can be made online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

How to Edit the GATE 2027 Application Form

Candidates can make corrections between October 14 and October 21, 2026, by following these steps:

Visit gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Log in to the GOAPS portal using your Enrollment ID and password

Open the application dashboard

Choose the detail you want to modify

Make the required changes

Pay the applicable correction fee, if any

Submit the updated application form

Details That Can Be Edited

Candidates will be allowed to modify the following details during the correction period:

Gender

Name

Category

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status

Dyslexic status

Parents' or guardian's address

Examination city

Applicants are advised to complete all necessary corrections within the given deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.