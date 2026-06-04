IIT Madras Invites JEE Advanced Qualifiers To Demo Day Ahead Of Counselling

With the JEE Advanced 2026 examination now over, thousands of students are preparing for the next important step-choosing the right IIT and academic programme during JoSAA counselling.

To help students make informed decisions, IIT Madras will organise its Demo Day 2026 on June 6 and 7. The event is open to JEE Advanced qualifiers and their parents and offers an opportunity to experience life at the institute before the counselling process begins.

According to a post shared by IIT Madras, participants will get a chance to interact with faculty members, current students, alumni and institute leadership. The programme is designed to give students a better understanding of academics, campus life, student activities and the opportunities available at IIT Madras.

During the two-day event, visitors will be able to explore different academic departments and programmes offered by the institute. They can also visit the Centre for Innovation (CFI), one of the key student-led innovation hubs on campus.

The institute will also conduct guided tours of the campus and the Heritage Centre. Students and parents will have the opportunity to speak directly with current students and alumni to learn about their experiences at IIT Madras.

One of the highlights of the event will be a live question-and-answer session with IIT Madras Director Padma Shri Prof. V. Kamakoti, where participants can seek information about academics, research, campus facilities and student life.

IIT Madras said that more than 5,000 students and parents have attended Demo Day since 2022. The institute noted that the event has helped many aspirants understand their options better before participating in JoSAA counselling.

Interested candidates can register through the official Demo Day portal. Seats are limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.