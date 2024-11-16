IIT Madras And IIT Palakkad Launch Collaborative Educational Initiative For Science Course

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad have collaborated to benefit students through shared resources, research internships and immersive summer programmes. The collaboration agreement seeks to capitalise on the strengths of both institutions, broadening the learning experience for students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (BS) programmes at IIT Madras and undergraduate programs at IIT Palakkad.



The institute had launched its 4-year BS in Data Science and Applications program in June 2020. This distinctive program provides high-quality training through online content delivery complemented by in-person assessments.



The key features of this collaboration include:

Credit Transfer from IIT Palakkad Courses: IIT Madras BS (Data Science and Applications) students who meet the eligibility criteria can fulfil their credit requirements by taking courses at IIT Palakkad, promoting an exchange of academic resources and expertise.



Access to IIT Madras Courses for IIT Palakkad Students: The MoU allows undergraduate students at IIT Palakkad to enrol in courses on Data Science and Programming from the IIT Madras BS program, ensuring equitable access to these cutting-edge skills.



Support for Additional Initiatives: The collaboration will also facilitate student exchange programs, internship opportunities, and other joint initiatives.



This collaboration highlights the commitment of both institutions to enrich student experiences through cross-disciplinary exposure, practical learning, and research opportunities. It aims to create a robust academic ecosystem that utilizes the expertise and infrastructure of both IITs.

