IIT Jodhpur Invites Applications For Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Apply Till September 30

IIT Jodhpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited applications for Post-Doctoral Fellows (PDFs) to carry out research and teaching. According to the official announcement, Indian nationals, foreign nationals, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) possessing exceptional academic record, high-quality research, and valuable industrial experience are eligible to apply.

Interested candidates must submit the application form online and upload relevant documents accordingly. Applicants must also note that the last date to apply is September 30, 2026. According to the official notification, selected candidates will be given a fellowship amount of Rs 80, 000 per month and a contingency grant of Rs 50,000 per annum.

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In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"IITJ invites applications from Indian & foreign nationals, including PIOs/OCIs, for Post-Doctoral Fellowships across multiple Departments/Schools."

The social media post also shared the application link and QR code for interested candidates.

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The registration is open across various departments and schools of the institute: Aerospace Engineering, Chemistry, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics, School of Design, School of Liberal Arts, and more.