IIT Madras Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Positions, Check Selection Process

The Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for 40 Assistant Professor position. Candidates interested in advancing interdisciplinary research, mentoring the next generation and contributing to secure resilient technologies can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the institute's official website, iitm.ac.in. The deadline to submit application is October 15, 2026.

Candidates must read the eligibility criteria properly before applying for the position. The official notification does not mention any required application fee, making the registration free of cost for the eligible applicants.



Application Shortlist Process

The application forms received to the institutes will be screened and reviewed on the basis of candidate's academic record and experience. Then those shortlisted will move forward for the next round which is a personal interview, which is the last round of the selection process.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the position, candidates should not have completed 36 years as on 31 December 2026. Age relaxation is applicable for OBC, SC/ST, PwD and women candidates.

Steps to Apply for IIT Madras Assistant Professor Position

Candidates interested in applying for the IIT Madras Assistant Professor recruitment must check the steps to apply provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official IIT Madras website, iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link titled 'Apply Now'.

Step 3: Register on the portal by providing valid email ID and password and click on login.

Step 4: Now, enter all the personal details such as educational, academic and other details.

Step 5: Once entered all the details, now upload the required documents.

Step 6: Review the application form before submitting it.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

One of the main criteria to apply for the position is candidates must have a Ph.D. in a relevant field aligned with the areas of specialisation as mentioned in the advertisement