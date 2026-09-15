IIT Education Should Not Be Restricted To Those Who Clear JEE Advanced: IIT Madras Director

IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti has spoken about the democratisation of education at premier institutes such as the IITs, saying that IIT education must not be restricted to those who clear JEE Advanced. He said it should be open to many more people who may not have the opportunity to access such exposure, particularly those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
The director said that the IIT Madras BS degree programme aims to democratise education. Highlighting the success of the programme, he said that more than 50,000 people have benefited from it so far.
He further said that, given the rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI), understanding the fundamentals of data science is extremely important.
IIT Madras Director: “IIT Education Should Not Be Restricted to Those Who Clear JEE Advanced”, IITM BS Degree Really aims to Democratize Education..— IIT Madras BS Programs (@iitm_bs) September 14, 2026
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IIT Madras is currently accepting applications for its four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Data Science and Applications, with options to exit earlier at the foundation, diploma or degree level. The deadline to submit applications is September 27. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, study.iitm.ac.in.
Programmes Offered
The programmes offered by the institute include:
- BS in Data Science and Applications
- BS in Electronic Systems
- Diploma in Programming and Data Science
- BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology
- BS in Management and Data Science
No Age Limit
There is no age limit for applying. Anyone who has completed Class 12 can apply.
Learn From Anywhere
All courses are offered online. Proctored examinations are conducted across India, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.
Why Should You Join This Programme?
There is a rapidly increasing demand for well-trained programmers and data scientists.
The programme offers:
- Lectures by experienced IIT Madras faculty
- Interactive sessions with mentors to guide students in their learning
- Study groups for interacting with and learning from peers
- Flexibility to study at one's own pace and take only as many courses as desired in a given term