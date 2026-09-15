IIT Education Should Not Be Restricted To Those Who Clear JEE Advanced: IIT Madras Director

IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti has spoken about the democratisation of education at premier institutes such as the IITs, saying that IIT education must not be restricted to those who clear JEE Advanced. He said it should be open to many more people who may not have the opportunity to access such exposure, particularly those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The director said that the IIT Madras BS degree programme aims to democratise education. Highlighting the success of the programme, he said that more than 50,000 people have benefited from it so far.

He further said that, given the rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI), understanding the fundamentals of data science is extremely important.

IIT Madras is currently accepting applications for its four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Data Science and Applications, with options to exit earlier at the foundation, diploma or degree level. The deadline to submit applications is September 27. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, study.iitm.ac.in.

Programmes Offered

The programmes offered by the institute include:

BS in Data Science and Applications

BS in Electronic Systems

Diploma in Programming and Data Science

BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology

BS in Management and Data Science

No Age Limit

There is no age limit for applying. Anyone who has completed Class 12 can apply.

Learn From Anywhere

All courses are offered online. Proctored examinations are conducted across India, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

Why Should You Join This Programme?

There is a rapidly increasing demand for well-trained programmers and data scientists.

The programme offers:

Lectures by experienced IIT Madras faculty

Interactive sessions with mentors to guide students in their learning

Study groups for interacting with and learning from peers

Flexibility to study at one's own pace and take only as many courses as desired in a given term