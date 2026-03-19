IIT JAM Result Out 2026: Direct Link To Check Results And Download Scorecard

IIT JAM 2026: The IIT JAM 2026 results for the exam held on 15 February 2026 have been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

You will need your Enrollment ID/Email ID and password to view your results.

The response sheets for IIT JAM were published on 18 February 2026.

Here is a simple guide to checking your IIT JAM 2026 results:

How to Check IIT JAM Results

Visit the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Log in using your Enrollment ID and password

Enter the captcha and click "Submit"

View your IIT JAM 2026 results

Download and print your results

IIT JAM 2026 Scorecards

IIT JAM 2026 scorecards will be available on 27 March 2026.

How to Download IIT JAM Scorecards

Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website.

Details on IIT JAM Scorecards

Candidates should ensure that the following details are present on their scorecards: