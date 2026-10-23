IIT Joint Admission Test 2027 Registration Deadline Extended To October 24: Check How To Apply

IIT JAM 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) JAM 2027 application deadline has been extended again. Candidates can now submit their online application forms until October 24, 2026. According to the latest announcement, this is the final extension of the registration deadline. Interested candidates who have not completed the registration process should visit the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JOAPS) portal and submit their applications before the revised deadline. Applicants are advised to avoid waiting until the last minute to prevent potential technical issues during submission or fee payment.

Click here: IIT JAM 2027 Apply Link

How To Apply For IIT JAM 2027?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the IIT JAM 2027 registration process:

Register on JOAPS: Visit the official portal and register using your name, valid email address, mobile number and password. The enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the registered contact details.

Visit the official portal and register using your name, valid email address, mobile number and password. The enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the registered contact details. Fill out the application form: Log in using the enrolment ID or registered email address and enter the required details.

Log in using the enrolment ID or registered email address and enter the required details. Upload documents: Submit your photograph, signature, date of birth proof and category certificate, if applicable.

Submit your photograph, signature, date of birth proof and category certificate, if applicable. Pay the application fee: Complete the payment through an available online payment method.

Complete the payment through an available online payment method. Track application status: Regularly check the portal to know whether the application is under scrutiny, accepted, or requires corrections.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee

The application fee is non-refundable. Female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) candidates must pay Rs 1,000 for one test paper and Rs 1,350 for two test papers.

All other candidates must pay Rs 2,000 for one test paper and Rs 2,700 for two test papers.

Candidates must use their personal email address and mobile number, submit only one application form and regularly check the official website for updates. Admission remains subject to eligibility requirements, merit and seat availability.