IIT Joint Admission Test 2027 Application Window Closing Today: Check Fees, Exam Scheme

IIT JAM 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is closing the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) today, October 19, 2026. Candidates who are still left to apply must complete their application process within the given deadline to be eligible for the examination. To apply for the IIT JAM 2027 applicants must visit the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in and fill out the form.

IIT JAM Score is used for admission to various postgraduate programs such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), M.S. (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, and Integrated Ph.D.

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to apply for the exam.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Process: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the JAM examination 2027.

Step 1: Go to the official IIT JAM website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the application portal present at the top.

Step 3: Once clicked, register as a new user by providing details such as name, email address, mobile number etc.

Step 4: Once registered, candidates will receive a unique enrollment ID and password.

Step 5: Now log in to the account using the enrollment ID and password.

Step 6: Fill in the application form using personal and academic details.

Step 7: Next, upload all the required documents in the specified format

Step 8: Select the examination city.

Step 9: Pay the application fee via online payment method

Step 10: Submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

IIT JAM 2027 Examination Scheme

The IIT JAM will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in seven Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). The exam is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2027 in two sessions. The exam will be conducted in around 114 cities across India. No international exam centres will be available for the exam.

JAM Application Fee 2027

For one test paper General category candidates will have to pay Rs 2,000 and for two papers Rs 2,700.

Female, SC, ST and PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,350 for two test papers.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration process within the deadline as once the application window closes no forms will be accepted.