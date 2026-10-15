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IIT Kharagpur Reaches 16,500 Students With Wellbeing Cards On World Mental Health Day

IIT Kharagpur reaches 16,500 students with personalised wellbeing cards on World Mental Health Day 2026, promoting mental health awareness and campus support.

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IIT Kharagpur Reaches 16,500 Students With Wellbeing Cards On World Mental Health Day
IIT Kharagpur distributes wellbeing cards to 16,500 students on World Mental Health Day 2026.
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IIT Kharagpur marked World Mental Health Day 2026 with an initiative to promote student wellbeing and build a more supportive campus environment. The institute reached out to 16,500 students with personalised wellbeing cards through its SETU Counselling Centre. The initiative aimed to remind students that their mental health matters and that support is available when they need it. The observance also featured student-made short films, counselling outreach and a report highlighting SETU's work over three years. The institute reiterated its commitment to creating an inclusive campus where students feel heard, understood and supported.

Under the leadership of Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty, IIT Kharagpur continues to prioritise students' mental health and holistic wellbeing. On World Mental Health Day, Prof. Arun Chakraborty, Dean of Student Wellbeing, highlighted the need to nurture a compassionate campus where every individual feels supported. A symbolic balloon release was also organised to mark the occasion.

The SETU Counselling Centre organised the observance, which featured 11 short films created by students. The films explored mental health beyond illness and diagnosis, encouraging a broader understanding of emotional wellbeing.

SETU also presented its three-year comparative report, outlining its work in counselling, outreach and training. A major highlight was the distribution of personalised wellbeing cards to 16,500 students across the campus.

The initiative received support from the G-Sec Welfare Team, which worked through the night to ensure the cards reached students. The institute's Security Section also assisted in the distribution.

Through these efforts, IIT Kharagpur sought to strengthen awareness, encourage open conversations about mental health and remind students that they are not alone. The initiative reflects the importance of making emotional wellbeing a shared campus responsibility, alongside academic progress and personal development.

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