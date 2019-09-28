IITs, IISc Float Common Application Portal For Foreign Students

This facility is also open to OCI/ PIO card holders.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday launched a common admission portal for IITs and IISc for international applicants interested in pursuing postgraduate studies. With this, international students can now apply for admission to 600 Masters and PhD degree programmes in science and engineering at the IITs and the IISc through a single portal. The option to apply through this portal will be made available to students from July 2020.

The international applicant portal (https://intapp.iitb.ac.in) has been developed by IIT Bombay consultation with the IITs-IISc GATE committee and provides a convenient interface to view and apply to multiple programmes simultaneously.

Students from SAARC countries benefit from a lower tuition fee compared to other international students. There are also opportunities for international applicants to secure teaching or research assistantships to fund their education in India.

Together with the ease of application, scholarships and hostel accommodation, the institutes now expect to see a significant increase in the number of international students on their campuses.

In the IIT Council meeting held on Friday, many proposals aiming to attract foreign students to IITs were approved. One among the many decisions announced was exempting foreign students from JEE main and allowing them to take JEE advanced, the entrance exam for IITs, directly.

