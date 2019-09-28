IITs Increase Fees For MTech Students

The IIT Council was chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

IIT Council on Friday approved a fee hike for MTech courses to bring it to the level of BTech courses. The proposal has been made based on the recommendations of a three-member committee on reforms on MTech programme in IITs. The IIT Council was chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The agenda item ''Reform of the MTech Programs'' stated that "proactively increase the MTech fee and bring it at least to the level of BTech fee (Rs 2 lakh per year) over the next three years."

"Simultaneously the needy students should be supported directly by the government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) or arranging educational loans," it added.

"The committee had recommended uniform fee structure for M.Tech programme in all IITs and for charging the same fee for M Tech as in B Tech programmes. Institutions are encouraged to move towards sponsored students or even sponsored programmes as per requirement of industry," an official said.

The HRD Minister launched a common IIT and IISc admission portal developed by IIT Bombay for international applicants interested in pursuing postgraduate studies.

The IIT Council has also approved early exit option for BTech students. "Academically weak students, who are not able to secure the required credits for promotion to the next semester may be allowed an exit option with a degree programme after second semester, rather than being forced out of the programme," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

