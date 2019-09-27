Council Of IITs Approves Early Exit Option For Academically Weaker Students

Academically weak students in IIT can now exit in 3 years with B.Sc. degree

Academically weak students in IITs will now have the option to exit in three years with a B.Sc. degree instead. The proposal to introduce an exit option was approved at the Council for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) meeting which was chaired by the Union Minister for HRD, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"Academically weak students, who are not able to secure the required credits for promotion to the next semester may be allowed an exit option with a degree programme after second semester, rather than being forced out of the programme," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

Each IIT will have the freedom to decide the modalities for the early exit option.

Initially some IITs were opposed to the idea of introducing an exit option since some of the IITs already have the option to grant Diploma instead of an Engineering degree to students who fail to fulfil the credit requirements of the course.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for HRD, Mr. Sanjay Dhotre. Mr. Dhotre praised the IITs for the coordination and collaboration among the different IITs.

He tweeted, "IITs will be broad basing its research through further developing its collaborative research linkages with institutions working in different spheres of human progress."

