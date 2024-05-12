IIT Delhi Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students, Check Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) offers annual scholarships to meritorious students. Some grants involve fee concessions, while others include direct transfers to students' bank accounts.

These scholarships not only serve as an academic incentive for students but also provide crucial financial assistance. Donor-endowed scholarships complement those provided by IIT Delhi, enabling more students to excel in their studies.

IIT Delhi: Scholarship details and eligibility criteria are as follows

Merit cum means scholarships are available for BTech and MSc students with a CGPA of 6 and a family income not exceeding Rs 4,50,000 per annum. These scholarships cover tuition fees and provide Rs 1,000 per month to up to 25% of eligible students. An additional 10% of students meeting the income criteria receive a tuition waiver. Tuition fees are waived for all students in the SC/ST/PwD category.

MDes, MTech, and MS(R) students are eligible for teaching and research assistantships of Rs 12,400 per month. Dual degree students in their fifth year with a CGPA of 8 or higher also qualify for these scholarships.

PhD students receive teaching/research assistantships worth Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years and Rs 35,000 per month for the subsequent two years.

Additionally, all PhD students can receive a travel grant of Rs 1,50,000 for attending a conference, and a second award for research excellence.

For MSc students in mathematics, physics, and chemistry programs, IIT Delhi offers two-year courses, admission to which is based on the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM).

Donor-supported scholarships for MSc students are awarded to those with family incomes between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh per annum. Recipients are chosen based on their JAM rank at admission, and continuation into the second year requires a CGPA of at least 7 in the first year. The scholarship, valued at Rs 50,000 per annum, lasts for two years.