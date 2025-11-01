IIT Delhi Invites Applications For PhD And MS (Research) Programmes, Check Deadline

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for admission to its PhD and MS (Research) programmes for the academic year 2025-26 (Second Semester). The last date to submit applications has been extended till November 5, 2025, 12 noon.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Delhi has invited aspiring researchers to join its PhD programme and explore advanced research areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, Systems, Security, Theoretical Computer Science, and Trustworthy AI.

The written test will be held on December 3, followed by interviews scheduled for December 4 and 5.

Both national and foreign candidates are eligible to apply. International applicants can visit international.iitd.ac.in for detailed information and application process.

IIT Delhi also offers a Joint PhD programme in collaboration with the University of Queensland, providing candidates with global research exposure and access to advanced resources.

Regarding accommodation, the institute has stated that hostel allotment is not guaranteed for postgraduate students due to limited capacity. However, priority will be given to female candidates, foreign nationals, and students with disabilities (SwD/PwD).

IIT Delhi will assist selected candidates with information on nearby off-campus housing options, and off-campus students can also subscribe to on-campus mess facilities.

Interested candidates are advised to apply before the deadline through the official admission portal of IIT Delhi.