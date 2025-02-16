Admission To IIT Delhi Without JEE: Explore These Short-Term Courses

Several short-term and certificate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), which is well-known for its stringent admissions procedure via the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), do not require JEE scores. Professionals and students can upskill through these programs without having to go through the difficult JEE selection process.

Certification in UI/UX Design

For those interested in interface design and user experience, IIT Delhi provides a six-month UI/UX Design Certification program. To obtain a certificate of completion, participants must maintain a minimum attendance rate of 50% and achieve a minimum score of 60%. A certificate of participation will be given to those who don't fit these requirements.

Advanced Persuasive UX Strategy Certification Program

The Persuasive UX Strategy Advanced Certification Program is intended for UX professionals who want to become experts in user engagement. In order to develop engaging digital experiences, the course focuses on fusing psychological persuasion approaches with UX design.

Robotics Executive Program

IIT Delhi provides the Executive Programme in Robotics for individuals who want to learn more about the topic. With the help of this program's extensive instruction, which covers everything from basic concepts to sophisticated applications, participants may help enhance automation and human productivity.

IIT Delhi has a number of additional certificate programs outside of these that don't require JEE marks. For information on eligibility and the application procedure, interested applicants should visit IIT Delhi's official website.

IIT Delhi is one of the 23 IITs established as Centres of Excellence in science, engineering, and technology in India. Founded as the College of Engineering in 1961, it was later recognized as an Institution of National Importance under the Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963, and renamed IIT Delhi.