GATE 2025: IIT Delhi Invites Applications For MTech Admission, Check Eligibility, Deadline

IIT Delhi MTech Admission 2025: Candidates selected for full-time MTech programmes must accept their admission offers through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP).

Read Time: 2 mins
GATE 2025: IIT Delhi Invites Applications For MTech Admission, Check Eligibility, Deadline
IIT Delhi: Admission to programmes is primarily based on GATE 2025 scores.
Education Result

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened the registration process for MTech admissions 2025. Those who have qualified GATE 2025 and wish to pursue an MTech at IIT Delhi can apply. The application deadline is April 7 until 4pm. According to the admission schedule, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews between May 14 and June 16.

Classes To Begin In July 2025

According to IIT Delhi's admission schedule, the orientation programme is scheduled for July 19, followed by the registration process on July 19 and 20. Classes for MTech 2025 will commence on July 24. Candidates selected for full-time MTech programmes must accept their admission offers through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP).

Applicants must meet the minimum eligibility criteria and GATE cutoff set for their respective programmes. Final-year students expecting to complete their degree by the third week of July 2025 are also eligible to apply.

IIT Delhi MTech Admission: Eligibility Criteria 

  • General category candidates must have a BTech or BE degree with at least 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.0.
  • For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the minimum requirement is 55% marks or a CGPA of 5.5.
  • GATE Exemption for IIT Graduates

Admission to IIT Delhi MTech programmes is primarily based on GATE 2025 scores. However, IIT graduates with a CGPA of 8.0 or higher are exempt from GATE and will be considered for admission based on an interview conducted via video conferencing.

Interested candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and ensure they meet all eligibility criteria.

IIT Delhi, IIT Delhi MTech Admission, IIT Delhi MTech Admission Dates 2025
