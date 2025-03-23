IIT Delhi PG, PhD Admissions 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

IIT Delhi PG, PhD Admissions 2025: IIT Delhi has commenced the registration process for Postgraduate and PhD admissions for the 2025 academic session. Candidates must submit their applications by visiting the official website home.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi PG, PhD Admissions 2025: Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Online Application and Application Fee: April 07, 2025 (04:00 PM)

Conduct of Written Tests/Interviews: May 14 - June 16, 2025

Orientation for New PG Students: July 19, 2025

Registration for New PG Students: July 19 - July 20, 2025

Commencement of Classes: July 24, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

For Ph.D./M.Tech./M.S.(R)/M.Des./MPP

Candidates must have a CGPA of 6.0 (5.50 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10-point scale or equivalent

Alternatively, they must have 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate across all years/semesters of the qualifying degree

Applicants with an M.A. in English applying for a Ph.D. in Humanities and Social Sciences are eligible for a relaxation of 0.5 CGPA (or 5%) in the minimum requirement

A valid GATE/National Exam qualification is mandatory for admission to Full-Time Ph.D./M.Tech./M.S.(R) programs

For the M.Des. program, a valid CEED score is required

For M.Sc./M.A. Programs

Candidates must have a CGPA of 5.5 (5.0 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10-point scale or equivalent

Alternatively, they must have 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate across all years/semesters of the qualifying degree

The GATE/National Exam requirement is waived for graduates or current students from CFTIs

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the program are required to pay a non-refundable application fee, which varies by category. General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates must pay Rs 200 per application form, while Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are required to pay Rs 50 per application form. Additionally, candidates must also bear the applicable bank charges.