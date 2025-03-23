IIT Delhi PG, PhD Admissions 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

IIT Delhi PG, PhD Admissions 2025: IIT Delhi has commenced the registration process for Postgraduate and PhD admissions for the 2025 academic session. Candidates must submit their applications by visiting the official website home.iitd.ac.in.
IIT Delhi PG, PhD Admissions 2025: Important Dates
Last Date for Submission of Online Application and Application Fee: April 07, 2025 (04:00 PM)
Conduct of Written Tests/Interviews: May 14 - June 16, 2025
Orientation for New PG Students: July 19, 2025
Registration for New PG Students: July 19 - July 20, 2025
Commencement of Classes: July 24, 2025
Eligibility Criteria
For Ph.D./M.Tech./M.S.(R)/M.Des./MPP
- Candidates must have a CGPA of 6.0 (5.50 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10-point scale or equivalent
- Alternatively, they must have 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate across all years/semesters of the qualifying degree
- Applicants with an M.A. in English applying for a Ph.D. in Humanities and Social Sciences are eligible for a relaxation of 0.5 CGPA (or 5%) in the minimum requirement
- A valid GATE/National Exam qualification is mandatory for admission to Full-Time Ph.D./M.Tech./M.S.(R) programs
- For the M.Des. program, a valid CEED score is required
For M.Sc./M.A. Programs
- Candidates must have a CGPA of 5.5 (5.0 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10-point scale or equivalent
- Alternatively, they must have 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate across all years/semesters of the qualifying degree
- The GATE/National Exam requirement is waived for graduates or current students from CFTIs
Application Fee
Candidates applying for the program are required to pay a non-refundable application fee, which varies by category. General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates must pay Rs 200 per application form, while Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates are required to pay Rs 50 per application form. Additionally, candidates must also bear the applicable bank charges.