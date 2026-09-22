IIT Delhi Launches Online Post Graduate Diploma in VLSI Design

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced a new 12 month online Post Graduate Diploma in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design. The aim of the course is to help students and working professionals and make them learn how to create complex integrated circuits which are used in everything from smartphones and computers to medical devices and automotive systems.



As the technology is getting advanced day-by-day and moving towards higher performance, lower power consumption, and smaller form factors, the demand for skilled VLSI design experts has grown rapidly. With the help of the VLSI design programme, students as well as professionals will be able to gain knowledge and practical skills required to design, analyze, and optimize semiconductor devices and VLSI circuits and systems.

The admission process of the programme is still ongoing, students can apply for the course till October 9, 2026. Only the Graduates, Postgraduates and working professionals with B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering and M.sc (Physics/Electronics) are eligible to apply for this course. The application fee to apply for this course is Rs 1,180.

The classes are scheduled to start on January 31, 2027 and will conclude on January 30, 2028. The classes will be held online only on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 10am to 12:30pm and 2pm to 5:30pm.

The programme includes two semesters with nine courses in total. In the semester one, candidates will be taught about fundamental circuit analysis, digital economics, analog circuit design, MOS VLSI and mini projects. Whereas in semester two there are four courses which are advanced analog design, mixed signal circuit design, IEC lab and major project, the total credits by combining both the semester is 30.

The programme will be coordinated by Professor Mukul Sarkar and Professor Ankesh Jain and the sessions will be delivered by IIT Delhi faculty and Industry Experts. Candidates will also be given a chance to visit the IIT Delhi campus for an optional two-day program. Along with it on the completion of the program, applicants will also be provided with certificates.

The total fee of the program is Rs 3,50,000 and flexible payments options are available.