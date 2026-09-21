IIT Delhi Launches Second Batch Of Executive Programme In Semiconductors, AI and Deep-Tech Entrepreneurship

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched the second batch of Executive Programme in Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep-Tech Entrepreneurship. The programme will be conducted for six months where participants will gain a strong understanding of semiconductor and photonic devices for AI and HPC, along with insights into commercialization, Intellectual Property strategy, funding, and startup scaling.

According to the IIT Delhi official website, the programme will be held in online mode and is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2027 and will conclude on June 12, 2027. The application to register for the programme is currently open and the last date to apply is September 30, 2026, no admission in the programme after the registration window closes will be accepted.

The programme will focus on three key areas which are Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Deep-Tech Entrepreneurship and includes 80 hours of live online learning. The course will also introduce photonics, a field where light is used for communication and computing. Graduates from any discipline can take admission in the course, however, this programme is mainly intended for the working professionals, researchers, engineers, and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to gain advanced knowledge of technologies and business opportunities.

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This curriculum includes six major modules which are semiconductor and photonics fundamental for deep-tech, advanced semiconductor and electronic devices, photonics devices for artificial intelligence, deep-tech entrepreneurship in semiconductors, case study and industry interactions, and pitching and fund-raising for deep-tech startups.

The programme will be coordinated by Deepak Jain who is an Associate Professor at the Optics & Photonics Center, IIT Delhi, and a deep-tech entrepreneur. Along with it the program faculty members are Prof. A. Aadhi who is an Assistant Professor at the Optics and Photonics Centre, IIT Delhi and Professor Mihai Sanduleanu who is an Associate Professor at Khalifa University of Science and Technology. The course will include industry interactions, case studies and a two day campus immersion which will provide candidates with an opportunity to interact with their faculties and other applicants.

The total cost of the programme is Rs 1,50,000 excluding 18% of GST. Candidates interested in applying for this programme can also pay the fees in installments.

Participation certificates will be provided to those candidates with at least 40% of attendance and the successful completion certification will be provided to applicants with at least 40% attendance along with a minimum of 50% marks. The certificates will only be provided digitally and it will be issued by CEP, IIT Delhi.