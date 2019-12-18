IIT Bombay Student Bags Rs. 1.16 Crore International Offer

During phase 1 of placements at IIT Bombay, the Institute secured 1,172 selections from 265 companies.

In an all-time high record for the number of students being placed during phase 1 of placements at IIT Bombay, the Institute secured 1,172 selections (including Pre-Placement Offers or PPOs) from 265 companies. Considering all the recruiting organizations at IIT Bombay, the average package this year has been Rs. 20.34 lakh per annum. The highest domestic package has been Rs. 62.28 lakh per annum and the highest international offer was has been Rs. 1.16 crore ($ 1.64 lakh) per annum.

Phase 1 of placement season at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay started on December 1, 2019 and extended till December 15, 2019.

"This is an all-time high record for the number of students being placed during Phase-I of Placements at IIT Bombay. We are expecting some more offers in the coming days," a statement from IIT Bombay said.

The highest number of offers was rolled out by the Engineering and Technology sector, ascertaining the technical proficiency of IIT Bombay students, the statement said.

IIT Bombay had 2 public section undertakings coming in phase 1 of placements this year, which issued 9 offers.

IIT Bombay received a total of 156 international offers from different countries like USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

"The Placement Office has taken additional efforts to expand the global outreach and invite more foreign organizations, resulting in a 75% increase in international offers compared to the previous season," the statement added.

Placement Common Aptitude Test (i.e. PCAT) was introduced in the previous season as a substitute for the company recruitment tests to reduce student stress and save time. PCAT witnessed an improved credibility as nearly 50 organizations accepted PCAT scores for initial shortlisting of candidates, replacing their own aptitude tests.

Increase in acceptance of PCAT scores suggests the confidence of recruiters in the test as an effective metric for evaluation, the Institute said.

