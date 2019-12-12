IIT Hyderabad Sees Surge In International Offers During Phase 1 Of Placements

Top recruiters in IIT Hyderabad include companies such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad witnessed a surge in students getting placed abroad as they secured 38 international offers during phase 1 of placements for the 2019-20 academic year. The students secured a total of 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of phase 1 of campus placements alone. This includes the 37 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), which are the results of student internships, according to a statement from the Institute.

Top recruiters include companies such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto and TSMC.

Phase 1 of placements was conducted between December 1 and 12 with phase 2 scheduled to begin during January 2020.

Speaking about placements, Dr. Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad, said, "There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on December 12, 2019) from 15 companies across 3 countries (i.e. USA, Japan and Taiwan), when compared to last placement year (2018-19), when we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies across 2 countries (Japan and Taiwan)."

A total of 483 students registered for placements across departments for placements for the Academic Year 2019-20. Most of the job offers were from IT and ITES sectors. In the current placement year 2019-20, for circuit branches, the Institute has crossed more than 80% of placement during phase 1.

Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 251 (single offers) students have already been placed at the end of phase 1 placements for 2019-20 academic year. This compares favourably with the preceding academic year (2018-19) when the Institute had 239 (single offers) students (including 19 PPOs), the statement said.

Further, Dr. Yemula said, "This year in phase 1 itself we surpassed our past year record of phases 1 and 2. Further, we had a surge in international offers, with 15% of placed students securing offers abroad. Previous year 9% of offers were international. The international research and academic collaborations of IITH are creating new opportunities for our students."

Click here for more Education News