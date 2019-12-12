IIT Hyderabad Sees Surge In International Offers During Phase 1 Of Placements

Top recruiters include companies such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Bajaj Auto and TSMC.

Top recruiters in IIT Hyderabad include companies such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Jaguar Land Rover.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad witnessed a surge in students getting placed abroad as they secured 38 international offers during phase 1 of placements for the 2019-20 academic year. The students secured a total of 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of phase 1 of campus placements alone. This includes the 37 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), which are the results of student internships, according to a statement from the Institute.

Phase 1 of placements was conducted between December 1 and 12 with phase 2 scheduled to begin during January 2020.

Speaking about placements, Dr. Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad, said, "There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on December 12, 2019) from 15 companies across 3 countries (i.e. USA, Japan and Taiwan), when compared to last placement year (2018-19), when we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies across 2 countries (Japan and Taiwan)."

A total of 483 students registered for placements across departments for placements for the Academic Year 2019-20. Most of the job offers were from IT and ITES sectors. In the current placement year 2019-20, for circuit branches, the Institute has crossed more than 80% of placement during phase 1. 

Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 251 (single offers) students have already been placed at the end of phase 1 placements for 2019-20 academic year. This compares favourably with the preceding academic year (2018-19) when the Institute had 239 (single offers) students (including 19 PPOs), the statement said.

Further, Dr. Yemula said, "This year in phase 1 itself we surpassed our past year record of phases 1 and 2. Further, we had a surge in international offers, with 15% of placed students securing offers abroad. Previous year 9% of offers were international. The international research and academic collaborations of IITH are creating new opportunities for our students."

