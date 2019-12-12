US-Based MNC Hires 31 AMU Students

The placement drive was organised by the Training and Placement Office (General) of AMU.

A US based Multi-National-Corporation (MNC), Concentrix, has hired 31 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during a recently concluded placement drive.

Concentrix, with has its headquarters in Fremont, California, USA, has hired AMU students from Commerce, Humanities, Management and Science streams.

The placement drive was organised by the Training and Placement Office (General) of the University.

The business services company, Concentrix, which features in the coveted Fortune 500 has selected the AMU students to work in their insurance, health care, communications and banking services after several rounds of interviews, a statement from the varsity said.

Nearly 110 candidates appeared in the interview.

Mr Saad Hameed, Training and Placement Officer informed that more such placement drives will be conducted in the coming months.

In their feedback, Cocentrix officials have appreciated the pool of talent in AMU, the statement said.

Click here for more Education News

