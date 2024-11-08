Aligarh Muslim University A Minority Institution? Supreme Court's Key 4:3 Verdict

A seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled 4:3 Friday to overturn a key 1967 judgement on the Aligarh Muslim University, which removed minority status, but left it to another (as yet unconstituted) bench to decide if the institution should be granted this again.

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud - who authored the majority judgement on his last working day - struck down an earlier ruling that said an institution incorporated by a statute could not claim minority status, but left the question as it pertains to AMU to a regular bench.

The three dissenting judges on the Constitution bench today were Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and SC Sharma, while three others - Justices Sanjiv Khanna (who will be the next Chief Justice), JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, as well as the outgoing Chief Justice, held the majority.

The bench had earlier reserved its verdict on February 1.

Under Article 30 of the Constitution - which empowers religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions - AMU had enjoyed minority status.

The majority view held that Article 30

In 1967 a five-judge Constitution bench, in the S Azeez Basha versus Union of India case, held that since AMU is a central university it could be considered a minority institution.

The Aligarh Muslim University was founded in 1875 - as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College - by prominent members of the Muslim community led by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

In 1920 it was converted to a university under the British Raj.

The AMU Act of 1920 outlines incorporation of a teaching and residential Muslim university at Aligarh, but an amendment in 1951 removed mandatory religious instructions for students.

A second amendment, in 1981, sought to revert the position but, in the opinion of the Chief Justice-led majority, it did a "half-hearted job". "... the 1981 amendment does not restore the position as it stood prior to 1951," Chief Justice Chandrachud had said in an earlier hearing.

Earlier, the BJP-led union government had refused to accept the contentious 1981 amendment and sought to revert to the Supreme Court's 1967 judgement, under which the Aligarh Muslim University cannot be considered a minority institution. In the subsequent hearings before the bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud, the court said it needed to examine the impact of the 1981 amendment and whether it did fully restore the institution to its pre-1951 position.