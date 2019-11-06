IIT Bombay Develops robotic boat to help India Post in sorting applications

IIT Bombay will support Mumbai's GPO of India Post in their District Philatelic Exhibition Mumbaipex 2019 and provide a technology exhibit to showcase how technology can be used effectively for sorting applications in India Post.

The Design Innovation Center (DIC) and e-Yantra Lab of IIT Bombay come together to create a state-of-the-art arena where a robotic boat will pick-up parcels and deliver at the right locations.

The event will motivate visitors to understand how technology can be used to support the numerous operations and also inspire them to do such activities, according to a statement from the Mumbai-based technological and engineering Institute.

The e-Yantra, sponsored by Government of India's Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) under the National Mission on Education through ICT program, an initiative by IIT Bombay that aims to create the next generation of embedded systems engineers with a practical outlook to help provide practical solutions to some of the real-world problems.

Prof. Kavi Arya, who is the professor of Computer Science at IIT Bombay is involved in conducting e-Yantra workshops and training across the country benefiting thousands of students in the path of innovation.

The Design Innovation Center (DIC), also sponsored by MHRD and established at IIT Bombay has been working towards solving real-life problems using creativity and design thinking to come up with innovative solutions.

Through live case studies, the DIC team has conceived the methodology for design innovation in three interlinked components comprising of Chakku 7 Concerns (7Cs) for Innovation.

Prof. Chakravarthy of IDC School of Design at IIT Bombay, who heads the Center has been a Chair Professor for India Post and have worked on projects from the maintenance-free letterbox, easy to Carry Postman Bag, Safe & Easy to use Trolley for bag handling at Railway Stations, and hand stamps with high-quality letter for stamp cancellation.

