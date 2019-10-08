IIT Bombay Innovator Launches Diabetic Foot Screening Device

The device to screen patients with diabetic foot neuropathy condition was launched by Dr. Anil Kakodkar

An innovative and affordable device to semi-automatically screen patients with diabetic foot neuropathy condition was launched by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar during the Medical Device Innovation Camp, conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Innovator Nishant Kathpal who declined an offer from blue chip Intel to develop and commercialize the low cost portable diabetic foot screener is an IIT Bombay alumnus from Electrical Engineering department.



During the launch, Nishant demonstrated and explained the device. "Unlike other devices to check for diabetic neuropathy, our device is based on a relatively novel concept of tissue stiffness. It makes patient screening faster and more reliable, leading to more effective treatment and care," he shared.

IIT Bombay has licensed the IP of the diabetic foot screener to the startup company Ayati Devices, founded by Nishant in SINE, the business incubator of the Institute.



The licensing agreement was signed and handed over to Nishant during the launch event which was also attended by Prof. Subhasis Chaudhury, Director of IIT Bombay.



His startup company has already qualified for the Biotechnology Ignition Grant of Rs. 50 lakh from BIRAC, New Delhi to commercialize the innovation.

The device was developed at Biomedical Engineering and Technology (incubation) Centre (BETiC) of IIT Bombay over the last four years in collaboration with clinicians from MGM Institute of Health Sciences, Navi Mumbai led by Dr. Rajani Mullerpatan.

Prof. B. Ravi, Founder of BETiC shared another milestone, "We had applied to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to understand the regulatory pathway for the product. I am happy to mention that yesterday we received a letter from CDSCO that the diabetic foot screening device is a non-notified device. This essentially clears the path for its manufacturing and supply once the clinical studies are completed."

The clinical studies are slated at MGM Institute of Health Sciences, Navi Mumbai and Diabetes Research Centre of SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim. The Institute Ethical Committees of both hospitals have cleared the study proposal. Dr. Juhi from MGMIHS, who is part of the clinical studies team, explained the detailed protocol.

"Diabetic foot condition affects nearly 10% of patients with prolonged diabetes, who develop foot ulcers that eventually lead to amputations. This screening device is expected to identify such patients who can take precautions and treatment to prevent foot amputation" explained Dr. Rupesh Ghyar, SEO of BETiC.

Dr. Anil Kakodkar congratulated Nishant, and acknowledged that it its extremely challenging to get innovative med-tech products in the market. He praised the 'superlative effort' of the BETiC team for bringing a string of novel medical devices to the market.

Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay also congratulated BETiC team for creating an eco-system for translating research prototypes into marketable products and promoting entrepreneurship among students.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.