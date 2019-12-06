IIT Delhi Students Bag Over 700 Offers In The First Five Days Of Placement Season

The total number of job offers to IIT Delhi students stands over 750 as of now.

The first phase of the placement season in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which commenced on December 1, 2019, has witnessed more than 700 unique selections (some students may have multiple job offers) in five days. The total number of job offers to IIT Delhi students stands over 750 (including 186 pre-placement offers) as of now.

Many top companies from across the world are visiting the campus for recruiting the best brains from various undergraduate, post graduate and PhD programmes offered in the New Delhi-based engineering and technological institute.

Overview of placement statistics

Total Job offers received: 782

Number of domestic offers: 767

Number of international offers: 15

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, "I am happy to note that IIT Delhi is becoming a preferred destination for recruiters. We are also promoting entrepreneurship activities on the campus. Students are also availing the deferred placement options for working on their startups. Overall, we are happy with the placement offers our students are receiving."

Sectorial Trend Data for Placements- December 1 to 5, 2019

IIT Delhi placement 2019: The current placement season will span from December 2019 to May 2020.

While speaking about the ongoing placement season, Prof. S. Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said, "This year, our optimism of positive steady trend of placements is going well and by the end of this placement season, we are hopeful of breaking all previous year records. "

Some of the giant players, who have made domestic job offers to the students include Microsoft with 30 offers including 2 international offers, Societe Generale - 13 offers, Mastercard - 11 offers, Standard Chartered - 10 offers and many more.

International offers have been made by major players like TSMC Taiwan, Microsoft, Denso Japan, Uber, Fast Retailing etc.

