IIT Madras Students Bag 848 Offers In First Phase Of Campus Placement

IIT Madras concluded phase I of campus placement 2019 yesterday

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras concluded phase I of campus placement with 831 offers made by 184 companies. This included 34 international offers from 17 companies. The phase I of placement season concluded yesterday.

Including the 167 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the total number of offers stands at 998 at the end of Phase I. This number increases to 1016 including the offers made to students of 2018-19 who re-registered for the current Phase I. The Phase II of Placements will begin in the second half of January 2020.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the campus Phase I Placements during 2019-20. Of the total registrations received for campus placement, 22 per cent were from women students.

Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 848 students have already been placed at the end of Phase I Placements for 2019-20 Academic Year. This is around the same as last year (2018-19) when 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase I.

In terms of job offers made, the top five recruiters were Micron Technology India Operations, Intel, Microsoft, TCS, and VMock India Pvt. Limited. Micron Technology made the highest number of offers at 31 followed by Intel at 20. Microsoft made 19 offers, TCS made 16 offers and VMock made 15 offers. Tiger Analytics also made 15 offers.

E-commerce giant Flipkart made 13 offers, Axis Bank and Citi Bank made 14 and 13 offers respectively. BYJU's, the Bangalore-based educational technology and online tutoring firm, made 10 offers.

34 international offers were made in total in this Phase I, out of which 17 came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office. Other major international recruiters include ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Threesides and Uber.

Sector-wise, 43 offers were made for core engineering and R&D profiles, 31 offers were made for Analytics, Finance, and Consulting profiles, and 23 offers were made in IT.

Speaking about Phase I of Campus Placements, Prof. Manu Santhanam and Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, Advisors (Placement), IIT Madras, said, "The Phase I Placement process at IIT Madras has once again been strong. We are optimistic to build on these numbers in the second phase of our Placement process. We have started preparations focussing on the Education sector for Phase II Placements."

