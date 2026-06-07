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IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections From June 9

IISER IAT 2026 answer key has been released. Candidates can check the provisional answer key online. The objection window will open on June 9 and close on June 13, 2026.

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IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections From June 9
IISER IAT 2026 answer key released; objection submission window opens from June 9.

IISET IAT 2026 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 answer key on June 7, 2026, after conducting the entrance examination on the same day from 9 AM to 12 Noon. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the provisional answer key through the official admission portal.
IISER will also open the candidate response form and objection submission facility on June 9, 2026. Aspirants who find any discrepancy in the answer key can raise objections within the prescribed deadline.

Direct Link: IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key

How to Check IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the IISER IAT 2026 answer key:

  • Visit the official IISER admission website at iiseradmission.in
  • Click on the IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key link available on the homepage.
  • Log in using the required credentials.
  • The answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the answer key for future reference.
  • Compare the answers with your responses to estimate your probable score.

Important Dates for IISER IAT 2026

  • IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 Exam Date: June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST)
  • Answer Key Display: June 7, 2026
  • Candidate Response Form Upload & Objection Window Opens: June 9, 2026
  • Last Date to Submit Objections: June 13, 2026
  • Selective Information/Document Upload Window: June 13 to June 21, 2026
  • Last Date for Selective Information/Document Upload: June 21, 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the prescribed deadline. No challenges will be accepted after the objection window closes on June 13, 2026.

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