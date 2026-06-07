IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections From June 9

IISET IAT 2026 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 answer key on June 7, 2026, after conducting the entrance examination on the same day from 9 AM to 12 Noon.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the provisional answer key through the official admission portal.

IISER will also open the candidate response form and objection submission facility on June 9, 2026. Aspirants who find any discrepancy in the answer key can raise objections within the prescribed deadline.

Direct Link: IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key

How to Check IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the IISER IAT 2026 answer key:

Visit the official IISER admission website at iiseradmission.in

Click on the IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Compare the answers with your responses to estimate your probable score.

Important Dates for IISER IAT 2026

IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 Exam Date: June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST)

June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST) Answer Key Display: June 7, 2026

June 7, 2026 Candidate Response Form Upload & Objection Window Opens: June 9, 2026

June 9, 2026 Last Date to Submit Objections: June 13, 2026

June 13, 2026 Selective Information/Document Upload Window: June 13 to June 21, 2026

June 13 to June 21, 2026 Last Date for Selective Information/Document Upload: June 21, 2026

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the prescribed deadline. No challenges will be accepted after the objection window closes on June 13, 2026.