IISER Aptitude Test 2026 Admit Card Out, Exam On June 7, Check Steps To Download Here

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has released the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 admit card for all registered candidates. Aspirants who are preparing for the entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official admission portal of IISER. The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 will be conducted on June 7, 2026, across various exam centres in the country. Candidates are advised to download the admit card as early as possible and carefully check all details mentioned on.

How to Download IISER IAT Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at iisberadmission.in

Click on the application window available on the homepage.

Enter User ID and Password in the login window

Submit the details to access the dashboard

The admit card will be appeared on the screen

Download the IISER IAT hall ticket 2026

Take a clear printout for future use

Details Mentioned on IISER Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026

The IISER exam admit card is expected to contain several important details related to the candidate and examination. Students should carefully check the following information:

Candidate's Name

Application Number

Roll Number

Exam Date and Schedule

Shift Timing

Examination Centre Address

Candidate Photograph and Signature

Important Exam Day Instructions

In case of any error in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities for correction before the exam date.

The IISER Aptitude Test is conducted for admission into various BS-MS and other science programmes offered by different IISER institutes across India. The admit card is one of the most important documents for the examination day. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without it. Along with the admit card, students must also carry a valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, school ID, voter ID, or passport.