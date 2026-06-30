IISER 2026 Result Out: Download Rank Card, Know Counselling Schedule

The IISER 2026 Result has been officially announced by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER). Candidates who appeared for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 can now check and download their rank cards by logging into the official website, iiseradmission.in.

The result will remain available for download until July 9, 2026. IISER has also released the counselling dates. The counselling registration process is scheduled to begin on July 2, 2026, and eligible candidates must complete their registration before the deadline.

How To Download IISER 2026 Result?

Visit the official IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

Click on the IAT 2026 Result link available on the homepage.

Enter the User ID and Password.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save the rank card for future reference.

Direct Link Here

IISER 2026 Counselling Schedule

The admission process now moves to the counselling stage. Only candidates who have qualified in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The online counselling registration will begin on July 2, 2026, while the last date to complete the registration is July 9, 2026. Candidates should register within the given timeline, as missing the deadline may result in losing the opportunity to participate in seat allocation.

Candidates will be required to complete the registration process, submit the necessary details, and follow the admission instructions issued by IISER.

What After the IISER 2026 Result?

After downloading the IISER 2026 Result, candidates should immediately prepare for the counselling process. They should keep their rank card, academic certificates, identity proof, and other required documents ready for verification.

Applicants are also advised to regularly visit the official IISER admission portal for updates on counselling rounds, seat allotment, document verification, and admission deadlines.