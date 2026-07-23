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US Announces Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia

The United States on Wednesday announced that it had reached a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia.

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US Announces Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia
US on Wednesday announced that it had reached a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi.

The United States on Wednesday announced that it had reached a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright signing the pact and a separate bilateral safeguards deal alongside Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

"Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation," the US Energy Department said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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