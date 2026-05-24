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IISER Aptitude Test Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Today: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

IISER IAT Admit Card 2026 will be released today, May 24. Check steps to download hall ticket, exam date, answer key schedule, and objection dates here.

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IISER Aptitude Test Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Today: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket
IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 admit card to be out today for the exam schedule on June 7, 2026.

IISER IAT Admit Card 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is set to release the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 admit card today, May 24, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official IISER admission portal using their login credentials. The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST. Along with the admit card release, IISER has also announced the IISER IAT answer key 2026 and objection schedule for candidates.

IISER IAT 2026 Important Dates

Check the following IISER IAT 2026 important dates for examination day:

  • IISER IAT Hall Ticket 2026: May 24, 2026
  • Exam Date 2026: June 7, 2026 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon IST)
  • IISER IAT Answer Key: June 7, 2026
  • Response Form Upload and Objection Window Date: June 9, 2026
  • Objection Window Last Date: June 13, 2026
  • Selective Information/Document Upload Window: June 13 to June 21, 2026
  • Last Date For Selective Information/Document Upload: June 21, 2026

How To Download IISER IAT Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can check these steps to download the IISER Aptitude Test 2026 hall ticket:

  • Visit the official IISER admission website at iiseradmission.in
  • Click on the "IAT 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.
  • Enter login credentials such as application number and password.
  • Submit the details to access the hall ticket.
  • Download and print the admit card for future use.

In case of  candidates find any discrepancy in their admit card, they should immediately contact the exam authorities.

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