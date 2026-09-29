IISER Bhopal Opens PhD Admissions for January 2027 Session, Apply by October 12

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal has invited applications for its PhD programmes for the academic year 2026-27. The application is open to eligible candidates seeking admission to doctoral programmes across a wide range of disciplines. The last date to submit the form is October 12, 2026.

The programmes are offered in Natural Sciences, Engineering Sciences and Humanities and Social Science and the semester is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

PhD Programmes Offered at IISER Bhopal

According to the official notice, the IISER Bhopal is offering PhD programmes in three academic areas:

Natural Sciences

The programmes under the Natural Sciences include:

-Biological Sciences

-Chemistry

-Earth and Environmental Sciences

-Physics

Engineering Sciences

Under Engineering Sciences, the institute is offering PhD programmes in:

-Chemical Engineering

-Data Science and Engineering (DSE)

-Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS)

Humanities and Social Science

The institute is also inviting applications for doctoral programmes in:

-Economic Sciences

-Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS)

These programmes are open to applicants interested in Science, research and engineering.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Science, Engineering or master's degree in Science or Arts.

A minimum of 60% marks or CGPA/CPI of 7.0 on a 10 point scale is required to apply for the programme.

Candidates applying for this programme must not be more than 28 years and an age relaxation of 3 years will be given for OBC (Non Creamy Layer) and 5 years for SC/ST/PD/Female applicants.

Selection Procedure

Candidates who will be shortlisted will be called for an interview. The date of the interview will be communicated to shortlisted candidates by e-mail and the same will be available on the Institute website.

After the last date, all applications will be screened and the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be available on the Institute's website, however shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email only.