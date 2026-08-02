IISER Admission 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released, Know Next Steps

IISER Admission 2026: The IISER round 2 seat allotment result has been released on the official admission portal. Candidates who took part in the counselling process through the IISER IAT 2026 can now check their allotment status online. Students can log in to the official admission portal with their User ID and Password to view their allotted institute. They can also download the seat allotment letter.

Students who have received a new seat or an upgraded allotment must complete the required admission process.

How to Download IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter 2026?

Visit the official admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

Click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment link.

Enter the User ID and Password.

Click Login.

Open the Decision Making section.

Click on View Allotted Seat.

Download and save the seat allotment letter for future reference.

Direct Link Here

What Should Candidates Do After Seat Allotment?

Students who have been allotted seats must complete the admission formalities by August 5, 2026. They can select the Freeze or Float option. They must also pay the Seat Acceptance Fee before the deadline.

Candidates who wish to keep their allotted seat without participating in further rounds should select the Freeze option. Those who want better preference in the upcoming rounds can choose the Float option.

The Round 2 seat allotment has been prepared based on candidates' IAT 2026 rank, counselling preferences, and seat availability across all IISER campuses.

The counselling process covers admission to the seven IISER campuses located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.