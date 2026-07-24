IISER 2026 Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 Today: Here's How To Download

The IISER 2026 Seat Allotment for Round 1 is scheduled to be released today, July 24, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) counselling process will be able to check their admission status through the official admission portal. Candidates will need to log in using their registered application number and password to access the allotment result. Those who are allotted a seat must complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline.

How to Download IISER 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in

Click on the "IISER Admissions 2026 Seat Allotment" link.

Enter the application number and password.

The allotted IISER campus and admission status will appear on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates who fail to respond to the admission offer or do not pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) before the deadline will lose their allotted seat and may not be considered for further counselling rounds.

What To Do After IISER 2026 Seat Allotment?

After checking the IISER 2026 Seat Allotment, candidates who receive an admission offer will have two choices:

Accept the allotted seat.

Reject the admission offer.

Candidates who accept the seat must pay the prescribed Seat Acceptance Fee through the online payment mode. Those who reject the seat or do not take any action before the last date will be treated as withdrawn from the admission process. Such candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of IISER counselling.

Therefore, candidates should complete all admission formalities within the specified deadline to secure their seat.