IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026 Round 6 Out: Know How To Download

IISER Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the Round 6 seat allotment result 2026 for candidates participating in the IISER admission process through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) and Joint Action Committee (JAC) admission process. The allotment link is available on the official IISER admission portal. Candidates who participated in the admission process can log in and check whether they have been allotted a seat in the latest round. Those offered seats must complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline to retain their admission opportunity.

Click here: IISER Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2026

IISER Round 6 Seat Allotment 2026: Check Steps To Download

Follow these steps to check the IISER Round 6 seat allotment result 2026:

Visit the official IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

Look for the link related to the IISER Admission Round 6 seat allotment result 2026.

Click on the seat allotment result link.

A new login window will appear.

Enter the required User ID/Application Number and password.

Submit the login credentials.

The Round 6 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

After downloading the allotment document, candidates should carefully verify their name, allotted institute, programme and other details.

IISER Round 6 Admission: Seat Acceptance Fee Deadline

Candidates who have received a seat in Round 6 must complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated timeline. The deadline for payment of the IISER Seat Acceptance Fee is August 30, 2026.

Candidates should note that failure to respond to the allotment or pay the required Seat Acceptance Fee by the deadline may result in loss of the allotted seat. Such candidates will not be considered for admission under the current allotment, as per the admission instructions.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last few hours to complete the payment or other online formalities, particularly in case technical issues arise on the admission portal.