IISER IAT 2025: Registration To Begin On This Date, Check Details

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is conducted to screen candidates for admission to five-year BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programs.

The entrance exam is conducted in computer-based test mode at multiple centers across the country.

IISER IAT 2025: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will start the application process for admission to BS-MS dual-degree and four-year BS degree programs starting March 5, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to the IISERs, including IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati, can register for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT 2025) by visiting the official website.

IAT 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the IISER admissions website for 2025
Step 2. On the homepage, click 'Apply for IAT 2025'
Step 3. On the next page, register to obtain a User ID and password
Step 4. Complete the application form by uploading the required documents and making the necessary payment

IISER IAT 2025: Key Dates

Application portal closes: April 15, 2025
Application form corrections: April 21-22, 2025
Hall ticket release: May 15, 2025
IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025: May 25, 2025 (tentative)
Answer key display: May 25, 2025 (following the IAT 2025)

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) is conducted to screen candidates for admission to five-year BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programs. 


The entrance exam is conducted in computer-based test mode at multiple centers across the country. The exam lasts a total of 180 minutes. The question paper consists of 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. All questions are of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.

IISER Admission, IISER Admission Process, Iiser Aptitude Test
