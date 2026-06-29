IISc Bangalore Opens Admissions For New B.Tech Materials Science Programme

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has announced a new B.Tech programme in Materials Science and Engineering for students interested in science, technology and engineering.

The four-year undergraduate programme will begin from the academic session 2026-27 and will offer students a combination of scientific knowledge, engineering skills and hands-on learning.

According to IISc, the programme has been designed to provide a strong foundation in areas such as materials science, physics, chemistry, mathematics and computational methods. Students will learn about different materials, including metals, ceramics, polymers, biomaterials and advanced functional materials.

The course will focus on practical learning and problem-solving, helping students understand how materials are developed and used in areas like healthcare, electronics, aerospace and sustainability.

The programme will include 8 semesters with a total of 128 credits. Students will also get opportunities to explore different specialisations through flexible elective options.

IISc said the course will provide students with research exposure through access to advanced laboratories, AI and high-performance computing facilities, and specialised research centres across the institute.

The programme will also encourage interdisciplinary learning, allowing students to work on projects connected with different fields of science and technology.

Admissions to the B.Tech Materials Science and Engineering programme will be conducted through JoSAA 2026 counselling, following the admission process for undergraduate programmes.

With this new course, IISc aims to prepare students for careers in emerging technology areas where advanced materials play an important role. The programme is expected to open opportunities in research, innovation and industries working on next-generation technologies.