IISc Bangalore Introduces 3 Future-Ready BTech Programmes, Check Details

BTech Programmes At IISc: Students looking to pursue engineering beyond the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can also consider the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. According to IISc, its undergraduate engineering education is built around scientific enquiry, interdisciplinary learning, and research-driven teaching.

Located in Bengaluru, one of India's leading technology hubs, IISc said its BTech programmes combine science, engineering, and computation with industry interaction, research opportunities, and innovation. The institute highlighted that students study in an ecosystem comprising more than 40 research departments, over 3,000 faculty members and researchers, and 117 years of academic excellence.

BTech Programmes At IISc

Currently, IISc offers the BTech programme in Mathematics and Computing, introduced in the 2022-23 academic session. Starting academic year 2026-27, IISc Bangalore introduces three new BTech programmes.

Aerospace Engineering

Mechanics and Computing

Materials Science and Engineering

Each programme is of four years' duration, comprises 128 total credits, is spread across eight semesters, and will commence in August.

Aerospace Engineering

The BTech programme in Aerospace Engineering covers aerodynamics, propulsion, structures, flight mechanics, guidance and control, while providing a strong foundation in mathematics, physical sciences, and engineering mechanics.

According to IISc, the programme includes dedicated laboratories, the Aerospace Engineering X Lab, and a Design-Build-Fly capstone project. Students will also have opportunities to choose interdisciplinary electives, pursue graduate-level courses, and participate in research projects from the third year.

Materials Science and Engineering

The Materials Science and Engineering programme focuses on developing engineers for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, healthcare, energy, space exploration, and infrastructure.

The curriculum includes training in metals, ceramics, polymers, biomaterials, electronic materials, and functional materials. Students will also have access to interdisciplinary learning, institute-wide collaborations, specialised elective streams, and research opportunities through IISc's laboratories and research ecosystem.

Mathematics and Computing

The Mathematics and Computing programme is designed for students interested in mathematics, computer science, and data science.

IISc said the programme offers a strong mathematical foundation, interdisciplinary learning across departments, flexible elective options, and opportunities for projects in artificial intelligence-enabled medicine through the institute's postgraduate medical school initiative.

Mechanics and Computing

The Mechanics and Computing programme integrates engineering mechanics with computational methods.

According to IISc, students will study solid and fluid mechanics, dynamics, computational modelling, numerical methods, mathematics, physics, and computing. The curriculum also focuses on modelling, simulation, robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning electives, and industry-oriented projects.

Eligibility And Admission

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria prescribed under the JoSAA Business Rules for admission to IITs for the relevant academic year, including the required performance in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.

Admission to all IISc BTech programmes will be conducted through JoSAA 2026, and candidates are not required to submit a separate application on the IISc admission portal.

The admission process involves:

Registering on the JoSAA 2026 portal.

Filling and locking choices by selecting IISc BTech programmes.

Participating in JoSAA counselling and seat allocation.

IISc said admissions will be strictly based on JoSAA counselling and seat allocation, subject to the eligibility conditions notified by JoSAA for the respective academic year.