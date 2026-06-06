IISc Launches BTech In Mechanics And Computing; JEE Advanced Scores Required

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has launched a new four-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme in Mechanics and Computing, expanding its undergraduate offerings with a course designed to combine the principles of mechanics with modern computational techniques.

Admissions to the programme will be conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 process. The course is scheduled to commence in August 2026 and will have eight semesters.

According to IISc, the programme aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to address emerging challenges in engineering and technology by integrating mechanics, mathematics, modelling, and computation. The curriculum has been designed to develop strong foundations in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Mechanics, and Computational Sciences.

The institute said the programme will prepare students to analyse complex physical systems, design intelligent engineering solutions, and apply data-driven approaches across a range of engineering domains.

Academic Focus Areas

The BTech programme will cover key areas including Engineering Mechanics, Computational Modelling, Physical Systems, and Data-Driven Analysis.

"With an emphasis on modelling, simulation, and interdisciplinary problem-solving, the programme equips students with the technical skills required for careers in advanced engineering, robotics, computational design, and technology-driven industries, while also supporting pathways toward higher studies and research," IISc said.

Key Features Of The Programme

According to the institute, the programme offers a strong foundation in solid and fluid mechanics, dynamics, computational modelling, and numerical methods used to analyse engineering systems.

Students will also receive rigorous training in Mathematics, Physics, and Computing to support simulation-driven engineering and modern technological applications. The curriculum places significant emphasis on modelling, simulation, system-level design, and hands-on problem-solving through interdisciplinary learning.

The programme further offers flexibility through elective courses across engineering disciplines, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), robotics, and applied sciences.

IISc highlighted that students will benefit from exposure to collaborative projects and the institute's innovation ecosystem in Bengaluru, providing opportunities to engage with industry and technology-driven research.

Research-Oriented Learning Environment

Explaining the rationale behind the programme, IISc said it offers a research-oriented and interdisciplinary environment that combines mechanics, mathematics, and computational engineering in a project-driven setting.

The institute noted that its location in Bengaluru, India's technology hub, will provide students with access to internships, industry projects, and professional exposure. IISc also emphasised that the programme will admit a relatively small cohort, enabling close mentorship and early involvement in research activities.