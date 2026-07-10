Adani Group, CEE-USA Host RSI India 2026 Valedictory Ceremony At IISc Bengaluru

The Adani Group, in collaboration with the US-based Centre for Excellence in Education (CEE), successfully hosted the valedictory ceremony of the Research Science Initiative (RSI)-India 2026 at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

Highlighting the transformative impact of the Research Science Initiative (RSI)-India 2026, participating students have lauded the program for providing invaluable academic exposure and fostering a vibrant community of young science enthusiasts.

Tanishq, a student participating in the prestigious initiative, shared his experience during the valedictory ceremony.

"This is RSI India; it's a six-week-long program held at IISc Bangalore, and it's a great experience because we can work with the professors here at IISc," Tanishq said.

Emphasising the collaborative and engaging nature of the program, he added, "We get to not only learn, but we get to have fun with people who share common interests, who share the same hobbies and the same love for learning. So overall it's a terrific experience for us."

Underscoring the intensive nature and long-term impact of the Research Science Initiative (RSI)-India 2026, participating students have stated that the program acts as a major catalyst for motivating the next generation to pursue careers in pure sciences and innovation.

Pradyun, a student participant at the prestigious six-week program held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, described the initiative as both highly demanding and deeply enriching.

"I found the initiative quite interesting. In fact, it is one of the most rigorous research programs that I have ever been in," Pradyun said, reflecting on his time at the summer camp.

Apart from the demanding academic schedule, students noted that the program offered a well-rounded experience. "We had done quite a few extracurricular programs, like visiting science galleries, and we also had quite a bit of fun along the side... I was in for a great ride," he added.

Advocating for the continuity and expansion of such platforms to nurture scientific talent in India, Pradyun emphasized, "I think it really encourages people to delve deeper into pure science and this should be carried out forward into at least the next 10 years so that more people and more students are motivated to take pure sciences further as they grow up, make great discoveries, and bring great innovations to the world."

Highlighting the need to shift student mindsets beyond conventional engineering and medical streams, Professor Deepak Saini, Faculty Convener for RSI-India, emphasised that India faces a substantial demand for pure science researchers to drive future innovations.

Professor Saini stated that the high school level is a critical juncture for shaping long-term career paths.

"This program is basically something which is being done for high school students. The idea is that high school is when you make your career decisions, and in India, most of the high schoolers want to either do medicine or engineering, and they get stuck in that design," Professor Saini said.

Underscoring the national requirement for specialised scientific talent, he added, "However, in India, we have a very big demand for pure science researchers who make discoveries and innovations for India. From that perspective, we really need people who can champion STEM, which is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, in India."

The Faculty Convener explained that giving young minds a practical exposure to laboratory research is the most effective way to foster an enduring interest in scientific fields.

"Through this program, I really just want to have students as young as these guys come to the program so they can pick up careers in STEM. The best way to make them pick up science is to give them a flavour of science. This institute gives them a flavour of science and makes them work towards a problem, which is interesting. So they can appreciate what it takes to do good science. And using that platform, we want to inculcate the next generation of researchers in India. And that's the purpose of this program," Professor Saini remarked.

He further acknowledged the collaboration with industry partners, "The Adani Group is integral to this program because they've supported this program. So clearly, their vision is helping us achieve the goal that we have started with."

Expressing gratitude for the unique academic opportunity, participating student Shiv Mandlik lauded the Research Science Initiative (RSI)-India 2026 for offering high school students from across the country a highly rigorous, fully funded platform to pursue advanced scientific research.

Mandlik highlighted the significance of making such high-level training accessible to meritorious students without financial barriers.

"I recently got an opportunity to participate in a 6-week course of the Research Science Initiative in India underwritten by the Adani Group and powered by the Centre for Excellence in Education," Shiv Mandlik said.

Thanking the corporate partners for enabling the nationwide initiative, he added, "I wholeheartedly like to express my gratitude towards the Adani Group for providing such an immersive experience to high schoolers across the whole country because not everyone gets an opportunity to participate in such a rigorous program free of cost."

RSI-India is a STEM research program for exceptionally talented secondary school students, modelled on the globally renowned RSI at MIT, USA. This year's edition saw 32 select students undertake six weeks of advanced coursework and mentored research under IISc faculty.

The event will feature student research presentations, awards, and interactions with the scholars, IISc mentors, and program leaders, offering rich perspectives on nurturing India's next generation of scientists and innovators.

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