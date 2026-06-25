IISc Bengaluru Launches BTech In Aerospace Engineering, Admissions Open For 2026 Batch

The Indian Institute of Science on Thursday announced the launch of its new BTech programme in Aerospace Engineering, with admissions set to begin for the August 2026 academic session through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

According to an X post shared by IISc, the four-year undergraduate programme is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in key aerospace disciplines, including aerodynamics, propulsion, structures, flight and space mechanics, and guidance and control systems.

The programme will span eight semesters and carry 128 total credits. IISc said the curriculum combines rigorous scientific training with practical learning experiences, preparing students for careers in aerospace research, industry, and advanced studies.

Among the key highlights of the course are hands-on laboratory work, access to the Aerospace Engineering X Lab, and a design-build-fly capstone project. Students will also have the opportunity to explore electives in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics and materials science.

The institute noted that exceptional students may be allowed to take graduate-level coursework alongside postgraduate learners. Structured research projects from the third year onward are also expected to provide early exposure to independent inquiry and innovation.

Admissions to the programme will be conducted through JoSAA 2026, marking another step in IISc's efforts to expand its undergraduate offerings in cutting-edge engineering disciplines.

For detailed eligibility criteria and programme information, candidates can visit the official IISc undergraduate admissions portal.