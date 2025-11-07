IIMA Launches Two Year Blended MBA Programme In Business Analytics And Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has launched a two-year blended MBA programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. The first-of-its kind programme launched by IIMA is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who wish to integrate advanced analytical and AI-driven capabilities with leadership, strategy and management expertise. The course aims to fulfil the growing demand for management professionals who can integrate contemporary leadership and strategic competencies with advanced data-analytical and artificial intelligence frameworks to deliver business impact at scale.

Eligibility

Applicants are required to hold a Bachelor's degree, CA, CS, ICWA, CMA or equivalent in any discipline, with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognised university to register for the programme.

Working professionals and entrepreneurs must have either a minimum of three years' full-time experience after a three-year graduation (10+2+3+3) or two years' full-time experience after a four-year graduation (10+2+4+2), as on 31 March 2026.

Mode of learning

Candidates who enroll for the course will be able to study in a blended mode. The programme will combine live, direct-to-device learning with curated in-person touchpoints at IIM Ahmedabad, including three on-campus modules, guided by globally respected faculty and robust peer interaction.

The course will follow a three-term structure across each of the two years and offer an advanced curriculum that integrates business management, analytics and AI through case-based discussions, capstone engagements and action-learning projects.

Learners can choose from 20 electives spanning areas such as Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Product Management, Finance and Risk Management, Human–AI Collaboration and Change Management, AI Ethics, Policy and Regulation, Supply Chain Digitisation, Gen AI and Agentic AI, among others.

The programme will provide a flexible exit option after the first year with the award of a Post Graduate Diploma.

