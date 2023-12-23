IIM Kashipur Launches Railway Programme For Working Professionals, Check Details To Apply

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has launched an executive management programme for modern-day railway professionals. The 11-month programme titled 'Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Rail Management' has been launched in collaboration with Zenith Railway Academy.

The course has been designed to create professionals and executives with the expertise and managerial understanding required to excel in today's dynamic rail industry. The programme will be executive-friendly to suit the schedules of working professionals. The classes will be held on weekends for a duration of over 150 learning hours. The candidates will also get an experience of the campus through the immersion programme with a 3-day visit to the IIM Kashipur campus.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information and submit the applications.

Candidates having a degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and at least two years of professional experience can register for the programme. The course will begin from January 27, 2024.

Sharing some insights about the programme, Mr Kunal K Ganguly, Professor and Dean (Development), IIM Kashipur, said, "The objective of the programme is to provide the participants with a platform to enhance their knowledge base and hone their skills and competencies to grow higher in their careers. The innovative approach of the programme, need-based curriculum, data-driven approach, and experienced faculty will deliver an integrated learning experience that is powerful enough to positively impact the managerial career of the participants."

Growing demand for railway professionals

The opportunities in the railway profession is likely to grow manifold times as the sector is receiving increased attention and funding from the government. In the recent union budget, the outlay for the railways has grown by nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014. This is being utilised to fund railway digitisation initiatives, track modernisation, and build a high-speed rail network in the country. Also, massive expansion projects are going on around the world in railway networks. Globally, countries like Egypt, UAE, Australia, and South Asian countries are expanding their rail networks, which are expected to catalyse huge demand for rail management professionals.

In India, metro rail projects, Gati Shakti initiatives, dedicated freight corridor projects, Vande Bharat, and encouragement for multimodal transport projects are resulting in the need for trained professionals. Moreover, more than 50 metro rail projects are underway in the country, where management professionals and leaders are in high demand.