IIM Calcutta: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has launched its inaugural AI-Powered Product Management programme to equip working professionals with the strategic, analytical and leadership capabilities required to manage products in an increasingly AI-driven business environment. The programme will develop expertise in product strategy, customer-centric innovation, AI-enabled decision-making and product-led growth.

The nine-month blended-learning programme, offered in collaboration with TimesPro, responds to the expanding responsibilities of product managers as artificial intelligence reshapes product development and customer engagement. Beyond defining product roadmaps, identifying user requirements and managing product lifecycles, professionals must increasingly interpret customer behaviour at scale, identify emerging market opportunities, use predictive insights to prioritise development and personalise customer experiences.

The programme will enable participants to formulate AI-enabled product strategies, use analytics to strengthen decision-making, pursue customer-led innovation, develop effective go-to-market and product launch strategies, and lead product initiatives that contribute to business growth and digital transformation.

Commenting on the launch, Prof Prashant Mishra and Prof Soumyakanti Chakraborty, Programme Directors, IIM Calcutta shared, "AI can tell a product team far more about what customers do, but it cannot decide which problems deserve attention. That calls for judgement, commercial understanding and an ability to challenge the evidence. We want this programme to help professionals ask better questions before committing significant resources to a product."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, VP and Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "Companies increasingly expect product professionals to understand both the technology and the business case behind it. That requires more than familiarity with AI tools. Our collaboration with IIM Calcutta brings together customer research, product analytics and go-to-market execution, so participants can apply their learning to products in their own organisations."

The growing integration of artificial intelligence into product development has intensified the need for professionals who can combine technological understanding with strategic and commercial judgement. According to Forrester's April 2026 research, 84 per cent of product managers reported that their organisations had incorporated generative AI into at least some of their products in 2025, compared with 58 per cent in 2024.

The programme caters to aspiring product managers, mid and senior-level professionals, technology and data specialists, entrepreneurs, startup founders and business and functional leaders seeking to strengthen their product management capabilities.

Applicants must possess at least three years of professional experience and hold a recognised graduate degree or diploma (10+2+3) in any discipline. International applicants must hold a graduate degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution in their respective country.

The AI-Powered Product Management programme comprises 12 modules covering Foundations of Product Management and Product Thinking, Product Strategy and Roadmapping, Design Thinking and User Experience, Product Analytics and Data-Driven Decisions, Go-to-Market Strategy and Product Launch, AI-Driven Product Management and Product Leadership, among other areas.

Participants will undertake a capstone project that draws together concepts from across the curriculum and applies them to practical product management challenges. The programme also includes two campus immersions of two days each at IIM Calcutta.

IIM Calcutta faculty will conduct live online sessions through TimesPro's interactive learning platform, combining academic instruction with case discussions, real-world business scenarios, interactive simulations, projects and applied learning exercises. Campus immersions will complement the online learning experience through in-person academic engagement.

The institute will evaluate participants through written assessments, online examinations and project work. Participants who successfully fulfil the programme requirements will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Calcutta.

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