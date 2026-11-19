IIM Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is inviting applications for the 2027-29 batch of its two-year Post-Graduate Programme (MBA) for Working Executives (PGPWE), offered at its Noida campus. The institute noted that designed for working executives, entrepreneurs and professionals, PGPWE enables participants to pursue management education while continuing to work full-time in their respective professions and businesses.

In a press release shared with NDTV, the institute stated that the programme aims to equip candidates with managerial knowledge, leadership capabilities and the skills required to take on greater responsibilities in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

Admission Details

Interested candidates must note that admissions for the 2027-29 batch are being conducted in two phases, with Phase 2 currently open. The deadline for submitting applications is December 31, 2026. Interested candidates can apply directly through the given link: iiml.ac.in/pgpwe-application-form.

As per official information, candidates will be shortlisted for the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) based on their performance in the qualifying entrance examination (GMAT, GRE, CAT, GATE or PGPWE Entrance Test).

Who Can Benefit From The Course

According to official information, the program is particularly suited for:

Working professionals aspiring to move into senior management and leadership positions

Entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen their business and managerial capabilities

Executives looking to enhance their functional expertise and strategic decision-making skills

Professionals aspiring to broaden their management knowledge while continuing their careers

Managers seeking to develop leadership, analytical and problem-solving capabilities to navigate evolving business challenges

The institute noted that the PGPWE programme follows a flexible academic schedule, with classes conducted twice or thrice a month at IIM Lucknow's Noida campus.